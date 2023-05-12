Health & Safety, medical

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the government had moved ahead with determination to manage all types of waste.

During a waste management related meeting organised at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar today, Prime Minister Dahal opined that waste management was important for the healthy life and beauty of cities.

He further said even the dirt in government and political sectors would be wiped out. "We are discussing for waste management. It is our priority to manage waste not only of Kathmandu Valley, but also of the entire country. The government has also moved ahead to manage and eliminate political dirt", PM Dahal mentioned.

Saying long-term solution of garbage in a traditional way was not possible, he expressed the view that waste could be converted into income only through the use of modern technology.

The Prime Minister said waste should not be taken as the problem, it should be taken as energy, fertilizer as well as different sources and opportunities of income. Technology-friendly plan was necessary for the same.

"Meetings of different committees related to waste management would be held and we will sit again after 10 days which will make decision for long-term impact on waste management", the PM reminded.

On the occasion, representatives of the government, landfill site and stakeholders expressed their views regarding long-term measures of waste management.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayamkaji Shrestha, Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Prakash Jwala; Minister for Health and Population, Mohan Bahadur Basnet; Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Aman Lal Modi; Minister for Urban Development, Sita Gurung; Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Shalikram Jammakattel; members of House of Representatives from Nuwakot district, Hit Bahadur Tamang; Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Shrestha; secretaries of the government of Nepal, among others were present in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal