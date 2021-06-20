General

With the incessant rainfall in the districts of Sudurpaschim, the water level in Mahakali river has crossed the danger mark.

According to the Parashudham Gauge Station at Parasuramdham in Dadeldhura, the water level in the river has reached seven meter mark. Water level above 6.80 meters is considered to be the danger mark.

With the rise in water level in the river, Mahakali river’s coastal areas in Dadeldhura and Kanchanpur districts are at the risk, the officials warned. The locals of coastal areas of Parashuram Municipality-6 and 7 in Dadeldhura and Mahakali river surrounding areas in Kanchanpur have been urged to stay alert. The District Administration Office, Dadeldhura, has issued a notice asking locals to stay alert.

A famous religious site at Parashuramdham is also at the risk with the rise in water level in Mahakali river.

Though the water level in Mahakali river had swollen till Sunday morning, the water level has now decreased to some extent after it stopped raining after this afternoon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal