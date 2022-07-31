General

The water level in the Myagdi and Kaligandaki Rivers has increased alarmingly following the incessant rainfall in highland areas in Myagdi district on Sunday.

The locals residing on the river banks have been afraid of flood and inundation with the swelling rivers. The local administration has already alerted those residing nearby river banks after the water level in both rivers increased much.

It is the first time the water level in Myagdi River rose alarmingly since the beginning of the monsoon this year, informed Mangala Rural Municipality, Officiating Chief Administrator, Rajendra Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal