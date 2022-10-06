General

The water level in the flooded Narayani River has crossed the danger mark following the incessant rain. As per the information shared at 7.30 am by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Flood Information Centre, the river has crossed the danger mark at the Narayangadh and Devghat.

The water level in the river has reached 10.61 metres in Narayangadh. The river crosses the danger mark when the water level is 9.8 metres.

Similarly, at Devghat area the water level has reached 7.4 metres. The river is considered to have crossed the danger mark when the water level reaches 7.3 metres here.

The Chitwan District Administration has informed that the water level in the Narayani River has reached the highest mark so far this year. The water level in the river is likely to increase further as it has been raining continuously.

Places close to the river in west Chitwan are at risk of flooding with the surging water level in the Narayani River. The Centre has notified the people living in settlements close to the river in Chitwan and Nawalparasi to remain in high alert and move to safer places by today evening.

The District Administration Office, Chitwan has instructed all the security bodies in the district to be on alert in view of possibility of any flood-induced disaster.

Meanwhile, 22 of the 36 sluice gates of the Gandak Barrage on the Narayani River have been opened to minimize the flooding risk posed by the swollen river, the Area Police Office, Triveni said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal