The Rapti River here has crossed the danger mark following incessant rainfall since Tuesday night. At Kusum, the water level in the swollen river has crossed 6.32 metres mark. The river is considered reaching the danger mark when the water level reaches 5.40 metres.

The water level in the Rapti River was measured at 6.32 metres at 6.30 am today, the measurement centre at Banke stated. The water level in the river is likely to increase further as it has been raining continuously, said Rupan Gyawali, the Information Officer at the District Emergency Operations Centre.

Phattepur, Gangapur, Holiya, Betahani, Kamdi Gaun, among other places in the downstream of the Rapti River are at increased risk of flooding due to this.

In view of the risk, the District Disaster Management Committee, through a notice on Wednesday evening, urged people in settlements near the river to adopt high precaution.

Various places in Banke district are waterlogged due to the incessant rainfall. Most areas in Nepalgunj, Kohalpur and Khajura Bazar are waterlogged, causing inconvenience to the people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal