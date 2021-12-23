General

Water taps have been installed at and handed over to 237 households at Lalu, Narahari rural municipality-9 of Kalikot district under the 'One House One Water Tap' programme.

The water taps have been installed with the financial assistance of the Integrated Water Resources Management Programme of Helvetas Swiss International Cooperation Nepal and in partnership of the Naraharinath rural municipality. The HURENDEC Nepal Kalikot provided the social and technical support for this.

These water taps have been constructed under the Tallo Rani Rahada Water Supply and Sanitation Project at a cost of Rs 25 million 512 thousand 797, the rural municipality chairperson Dhir Bahadur Bista said. Of this amount, Rs 10 million was provided by HELVETAS, the Narahari rural municipality contributed Rs 10 million and the rest was mobilized in the form of local voluntary labour.

With this 619 households in Lalu now have access to drinking water. Before this, taps were installed at 382 households at this settlement. According to Bista, the rural municipality Chair, this area had been facing shortage of drinking water for long and now their problem has been resolved.

Source: National News Agency Nepal