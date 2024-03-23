WB’s Vice-Presidents invited to participate in Investment Summit

Kathmandu: Finance Minister Barshaman Pun has invited Martin Raiser, World Bank's Vice-President for the South Asia Region, to participate in the third investment summit scheduled in Kathmandu from April 28. Virtual talks was held between Finance Minister Pun and WB's Vice-Presidents-Martin Raiser, Akihiko Nishio and Guangzhe Chen on Thursday night. On the occasion, Finance Minister Pun invited the WB Vice-Presidents to participate in the Summit, according to Finance Minister Pun's Secretariat. Reminding that invitation was already sent to them officially, the Finance Minister said he from the position of Chairperson of Investment Summit Steering Committee invited them. In response, Vice-President Raiser thanked Minister Pun for the invitation and said he was willing to hold talks on more areas of cooperation in the development partnership between Nepal and World Bank. FM Pun informed the vice-presidents that the activities have been forwarded for legal and procedural reforms required for the investment summit. Source: National News Agency Nepal