Senior leader of the Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Poudel has said that he was confident that the Constitutional Court would make verdict in favour of reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

Addressing the protest assembly organised by NC Tanahun Constituency-2 at Bhimad today, leader Poudel shared that the government has made mistake by dissolving the HoR and expressed belief that Constitutional Court would correct it.

He opined, "The Supreme Court should correct the government's mistake. Now, the trust is only with the court."

The NC senior leader argued that the HoR should be reinstated to save the country from crisis, saying dissolving HoR linking with dispute of Nepal Communist Party was the matter of concern.

He said, "The constitution has no provision of House dissolution. President, the guardian of the constitution, has also supported the wrong move of the government."

The NC, Tanahun, organised protest assembly in two constituencies of the district, protesting the dissolution of HoR.

Source: National News Agency Nepal