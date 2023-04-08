General

Central President of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, viewed his party was for fair and healthy election competition.

Addressing the election publicity programme at Ambukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 on Saturday, President Lamichhane reiterated that he was always eager to involve in fair politics. "We want fair politics and election campaign. We don't have any negative views to other candidates and we call others for the same," he reminded, adding that competition is a positive aspect of democracy.

He further said people are the masters in democratic system. President Lamichhane urged Tanahu people to think judiciously before voting. "You can change voting pattern this time," he requested and vowed that his party would burden responsibility to intensify development in the country.

On the occasion, Lamichhane reminded that his party candidate Dr Swarnim Wagle contesting from Tanahu constituency no 3 for HoR membership had aimed at contributing to clean politics and elevating national economy. He further argued that politics is polluted much, thereby pushing country backward.

Candidate Wagle viewed he wanted to be a politician and did not like to castigate others. "I don't have time to rebuke others, so I respond them with works," he vowed, adding that development model would begin from Tanahu. It could be replicated to other parts of the country later.

"People don't want such leaders that call development only to drinking water supply and roads. But, time has come for the leaders that advocate and lead the entire economic development of the country," he underscored.

HoR member and former Education Minister Sishir Khanal observed that Tanahu-1 people had got such leader whom they could pride on.

Source: National News Agency - RSS