Bagmati Province Chief Minister Shalikram Jammakattel shared that the province government was preparing to introduce budget along with policies and programmes of the Province after reviewing the provincial government's achievements over the last five years.

Talking to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) today, CM Jammakattel said that they had already proposed budget ceiling to all the provincial ministries while preparing to allocate budget and formulate policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2023/24.

Stating that they were preparing to introduce policies and programmes that the common citizens could take ownership over them, CM Jammakattel stated, "We are preparing to bring policies and programmes that could show tangible results and impress the common citizens."

He pledged take into consideration the suggestions from all political parties participating in the Province Assembly as well as the stakeholders while preparing the budget and policies and programmes at present.

According to him, the provincial government had spearheaded a campaign to make communities and village prosperous rather than enriching a certain individual.

The provincial government has been advised to introduce come up with programmes targeting the electoral constituencies and policies capable of delivering results.

The provincial government had unveiled Rs 70.93 billion budget for the ongoing fiscal year 2022/23. The capital expenditure of the government in the last nine months has remained at 17.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bahadur Singh Mala, minister for economic affairs and planning of the Bagmati Province, shared that the preparatory works for budget allocation were being undertaken after all 11 provincial ministries were proposed the budget ceiling. This year, the province government has proposed 10 percent less budget ceiling that they received previous fiscal year, he shared.

Of the 11 ministries in the Province, 6 are led by ministers while there are five ministries under the portfolio of the Chief Minister at present. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal