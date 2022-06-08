General

Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, Upendra Yadav, has said that the party was ready to welcome leaders of Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP) if they want to return after reviewing the past.

At a news conference organised at Janakpurdham today, Chair Yadav shared, "We are ready to welcome from the bottom of our hearts if the leaders of LSP come to reunite the party after reviewing the past."

"It is the need of hour to be united. So we urge the LSP leaders to return and unite the party. It is necessary to review why the party was split and who were benefitted from it ", he added.

Responding to a query, Chair Yadav mentioned "They will welcome the LSP if it joins the government and we would move ahead collaborating with each other."

He laid emphasis on the need of keeping the five-party alliance intact for political stability, to protect and strengthen democracy, claiming the alliance would continue till coming election to the House of Representatives and province assembly.

Saying a huge number of citizens are deprived of voting rights in lack of citizenship, the JSP Chair pointed out that the bill related to citizenship should be passed from the meeting of this House of Representatives.

He stressed on the need of revising the existing electoral system as it is extremely expensive, warning that the politics would be very expensive and political system of the country would collapse if this electoral system exists.

Source: National News Agency Nepal