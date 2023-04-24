Key Issues

Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has held a meeting with the Secretary General of Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States Dmitriy Kobitskiy.

During the meeting, Timilsina said that efforts are ongoing to form the inter-parliamentary assembly of legislative parliaments of the South Asian countries like that of the Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

According to NA Chairman Timilsina's Secretariat, Timilsina stated that some challenges were created for the establishment of such assembly in the South Asia as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) could not remain active.

It is said that the sides discussed issues relating to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

On the occasion, Timilsina noted that the work of the IPA CIS on the development of economic, cultural and humanitarian relations in the region is of great respect and added that cooperation between Nepal and the CIS countries within the framework of the International Tourism Forum Travel Hub “Commonwealth” is considered productive.

Currently, NA Chairman Timilsina is on an official visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of the Chairman of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko.

Source: National News Agency Nepal