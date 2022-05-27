Human Rights

Chairperson of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said the country does not need ship nor view towers but the skills for youths.

Chairperson Nepal also said House of Representatives (HoR) should not be made a platform to cast aspersion among political parties. He said it while participating in the discussion on government policy and programmes on Friday.

He urged the lawmakers to respect the HoR where citizen's concern should be voiced and discussed.

Also the former prime minister, Chairperson Nepal viewed the country has witnessed change as per the concept of the founding general secretary of communist party, Pushpa Lal, who had said Nepal could make big changes with the collaboration among leftist and democratic forces. Nepal should move ahead by keeping in centre the national need, he added.

Foreign policy should be adopted by keeping in centre the national interest, he said, expressing happiness over the prioritization of agriculture, tourism, hydropower and industries in the present policy and programmes.

Now, it is time to implement effectively the policy and programmes on modernization and commercialization of agriculture.

He stressed on taking decision on objective ground for the development projects like construction of highways.

In a different note, he observed that the victory of independent candidate reflects people's aspiration. It also warrants attention on people's declined interest in politics and needs action against corruption.

The former prime minister expressed dissatisfaction over the construction of airports in a random way. He however wondered why the construction of Nijgadh airport was stopped.

Similarly, lawmaker Pramod Sah said the policy and programmes this year have finely prioritized agriculture, drinking water, electricity and industry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal