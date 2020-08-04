General

Nepalis who are in abroad for overseas employment have started returning home after coronavirus pandemic across the world. Thousands of people of Sudurpaschim state have returned home from India and third countries after coronavirus infection.

Around 4,000 people have returned at Tikapur municipality of Kailali district after lockdown. Three thousand men and 1,000 women have entered Tikapur municipality. Those who have returned home from abroad have learnt skill in course of staying in abroad and they have set a mentality not to return abroad if they get opportunity to utilize their skill in the country.

Jit Bahadur Chaudhary of Tikapur municipality-4 said that he has set a mentality to do some business in Nepal if local government helps.

He shared, “I want to start business from the skill learnt in abroad. Government should create environment for the same.”

Similarly, Min Bahadur Saud of Tikapur-5 has returned home from Dubai after two years. He said, “I am in a mood to utilize my skill in the country if the local government provides work as per my skill.”

Saud said, “I have learnt about scaffolding work in Dubai. I want to start the same work in my country.”

Om Prakash Rajbanshi of Ward No 1 has returned home after staying in New Delhi, India for 21 years in course of work. He used to work there as technical assistant. Rajbanshi also knows house-keeping works. Like others of his ilk, Rajbanshi who returned home due to the risk of coronavirus said he will not go abroad for employment if the government came up with a plan of utilizing his skills within the country itself.

“I can drive vehicles and know how to repair them. I also provide housekeeping training. Why the need to go back to India if I can utilize my skills over here,” he said.

Tikapur municipality has adopted the policy of creating job opportunities for people like Rajbanshi who have returned after learning professional skills in course of abroad employment. The municipality has appropriated Rs 5 million under this heading in its current fiscal year’s budget and policy and programme.

“We will devise programmes for job creation based on the demand and requirements of those who have returned home from abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If those returned from abroad want to work, the municipality is ready to support them in their work and in their skill development,” Mayor Rawal said.

He added that utilization of the knowledge and skills of the citizens who have learnt work in course of abroad employment would help in employment creation, and in the development and income of the municipality.

Tikapur has a population of 90 thousand. Of this population, 18 thousand are in abroad employment including in India and other countries.

