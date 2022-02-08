General

The Westerly wind has general impact in the weather of the country at present. It is partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region while it is foggy in some parts of the Tarai due to the influence of this weather system, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in Province no 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and partly cloudy in the rest of the provinces towards the noon today. There is possibility of light rainfall in one or two places of Province no 1. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in Province no 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces while it will be partly to generally fair in the rest of the provinces tonight.

Similarly, there is possibility of light snowfall in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the eastern and western region.

Thick mist has occurred in Kathmandu since the morning today. Although there was sunshine since the morning in the last two days, a bit chilly is experienced today due to lack of sunshine.

The minimum temperature in Kathmandu was recorded at 5.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum of 16.9 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, the Division stated.

