The weather has continued to be partial to general cloudy throughout the day and night today, predicting light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the country, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

The monsoon low pressure system remaining in the periphery of the average area is blamed for this weather.

Light to moderate rain along with thundershowers is predicted in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province, and some parts of other provinces.

Heavy rain is likely to take place in one or two places of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces. The weather in the Kathmandu Valley has remained cloudy since this morning. Today’s maximum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was 30 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 19 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal