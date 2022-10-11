General

The weather will gradually start improving from today with the low pressure system developed near Nepal becoming weaker, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

Meteorologist at the Division Heera Bhattarai said that although monsoon is active, the low pressure system is weak, hence the gradual improvement in the weather. She said the weather will fully improve across the country in the next two days.

“Although the monsoon is ongoing, the rain-causing system has become weaker. Rainfall is likely at some places of Karnali and Sudurpaschim and at many places of the eastern region today. The weather will start to improve from tomorrow in Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces while it will be fair across the country beginning Thursday,” Bhattarai said.

Incessant rain occurring since the past eight days is taking place only partially over the last three days due to the influence of the existing monsoon as well as the low pressure system that has developed around Nepal. The Division said that it will take a week more for the monsoon’s exit.

The low pressure area near Haryana, India is impacting the weather in Nepal at present. The weather is generally to fully cloudy throughout the country due to the influence of this weather system. Light rain is taking place at one or two places of Province no 1, Bagmati and Lumbini provinces. It will be generally to fully cloudy towards the afternoon today.

There are chances of light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning at some places of Province no 1, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and at one or two places in the rest of the provinces.

The minimum temperature in Kathmandu was 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum 26 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, the Division stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal