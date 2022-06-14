General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in most of the parts of the country with chances of heavy rain in some places today, the Department of hydrology and Meteorology said.

The monsoon has its influence in Province no 1, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces while the local wind and the Eat-West low pressure system prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of India have their influence in the rest of the provinces.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region of Province no 1, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki, among other provinces due to the impact of this weather system while partly to fair in the rest of the parts. There is the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at many places of province no 1, at some places of Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places of the hilly region in the remaining provinces.

There is possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province no 1 and Madhes province, it is stated.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight with chances of light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning at some places of Province no 1, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, and at a few places of the hilly region of the rest of the provinces. There is possibility of heavy rain at one or two places of Province no 1, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS