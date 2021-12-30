General

The westerly low pressure system and the low pressure area around Bihar in India have their influence in the country at present.

The weather is generally to completely cloudy throughout the country due to this system with light rain taking place at a few places and light snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous region, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

Issuing a warning and advisory for the next 24 hours, the Division said it will be partly to generally cloudy across the country with chances of light rainfall at a few places of the hilly region and of light to moderate snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous region. It has urged one and all to adopt necessary precaution to protect from cold.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country in the afternoon today with the possibility of light rainfall at a few places of the hilly region and of light to moderate snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous areas.

Meteorologist at the Division, Manju Basi said the weather will gradually improve from today as new weather system is not likely to develop immediately. The weather will gradually improve in the coming days.

The weather update issued by the Division states that Kathmandu's minimum temperature is 6 degrees Celsius and maximum 8 degrees Celsius. Jumla recorded the lowest temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius while Bhairahawa recorded the maximum temperature of 22.1 degrees Celsius throughout the country in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall in Kathmandu was measured at 35 millimetres in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Bhairahawa recorded 41 millimetres, Pokhara 31 millimetres and Ghorahi 31 millimetres rainfall over the period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal