General

The influence of the Westerly wind will remain for some days more. The weather is partly to generally cloudy in most parts of the country since some days back with light snowfall taking place in some places of the high-hilly and mountainous region.

Meteorologist Shanti Kandel said this weather system will have its impact for two or three more days. However, rainfall has not occurred as the Westerly is weak and it does not have adequate moisture to be able to cause precipitation.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country towards the afternoon today with chances of light snowfall in some places of the high-hilly and mountainous region as well as of light rainfall at one or two places of the hilly region, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The weather update shared by the meteorological Forecasting Division shows that Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature 7.8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature 22.6 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 1.0 degree Celsius today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal