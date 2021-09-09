General

The weather will be generally cloudy throughout the country today due to the influence of the monsoon wind with chances of light to moderate rainfall at most places.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, issuing weather alert and advisory for the next 24 hours, stated that there is possibility of light to moderate rain in many places of the country and also urged people to adopt precaution as there is risk of soil erosion, landslide and debris flow in the hilly region as well as increase in the water level in the rivers and streams.

The weather update issued by the Meteorological Forecasting Division stated that Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature 19.6 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature 29.7 degrees Celsius today.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature 15.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jumla while the highest maximum temperature 35.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dipayal today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal