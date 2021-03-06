General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in most parts of the country with chances of light rain and snowfall at some places, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

It will be partly to generally cloudy in Province no 1, Bagmati province, Gandaki province and in the hilly region today due to the partial impact of the Westerly wind with the possibility of light rainfall and snowfall at one or two places of the hilly and mountainous region of Province no 1, Bagmati province and Gandaki province. The weather is partly to generally cloudy in some of the hilly region of the country at present and mostly fair in the rest of the country.

The Department stated that there are chances of light rain and snowfall at one or two places of the hilly and mountainous regions of Province no 1, Bagmati province and Gandaki province towards the afternoon today.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Forecasting Division stated in its weather update that the minimum temperature was 8.9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 24.7 degrees Celsius in the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Likewise, the lowest minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jumla while the highest minimum temperature of 18.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dharan in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal