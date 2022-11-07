General

The Westerly wind has general influence in the weather system of the country at present. The weather will be cloudy with chances of light rain due to this, the Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

Meteorologist Manju Basi said that it will be generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of light rain at some places of the hilly region. It is partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region at present.

Although it was partly cloudy in the federal capital, Kathmandu, in the morning, it is clear now. In the afternoon, the weather is likely to be cloudy again with light rainfall at some places.

The sky in Tarai region is sparsely cloudy today, but there is no possibility of rainfall, meteorologist Basi said, adding that it is partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region at present and partly cloudy in the rest of the regions. It will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region and partly cloudy to generally fair in the rest of the regions towards the afternoon today.

Light rain is predicted at one or two places of the hilly region in Province 1 and Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. It will be partly cloudy to generally fair throughout the country tonight.

The maximum temperature in Kathmandu was 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum 11 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal