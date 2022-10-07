General

Moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country today, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

There is possibility of light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning at many places of Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and at some places in the rest of the provinces.

The Division has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places of Sudurpaschim province, at a few places of Karnali province and at one or two places of Lumbini and Gandaki provinces today. It said there is risk of landslide, erosion and debris flow in these places with the possibility of general impact on the road and air transport.

The Division has urged for adopting necessary precaution as water level in the rivers and rivulets might rise and the daily life, including agriculture, tourism and mountaineering activities, also get affected.

The weather will be generally to fully cloudy in Karnali and Sudurpaschim province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the provinces tonight, with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at many places of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and at a few places of the rest of the provinces. There is possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces tonight.

Source: National News Agency Nepal