The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country due to the influence of the Westerly with chances of precipitation along with thunder at some places of the hilly region on Saturday.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said it would be cloudy in most parts of the country due to the impact of this system with the possibility of rainfall accompanied with thunder and lightning at some places of the hilly region as well as light snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous region.

Meteorologist Ganga Nagarkoti said the Westerly's influence will last till tonight and there is again the possibility of the impact of local wind from Sunday.

The weather is partly to generally cloudy throughout the country at present with light rainfall occurring at some places.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division stated in its weather update that Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius throughout the country over the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal