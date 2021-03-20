General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of rainfall accompanied by thunder at some places of the hilly region today.

It will be cloudy across the country with the possibility of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of the hilly region towards the afternoon due to the influence of the local wind as well as the Westerly, meteorologist Raju Pradhananga said.

According to him, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the coming two or three days. At present it is partly to generally cloudy across the country. The weather will be partially to generally cloudy in the noon with chances of rainfall together with thunder and lightning at some places of Province no 1, 2, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, issuing a warning and advice, urged one and all to adopt precaution as there is possibility of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty wind in some places of the hilly region.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division stated in its weather update that Kathmandu Valley recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum of 27.7 degrees Celsius over the last 24 hours.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jumla and the highest maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nepalgunj in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal