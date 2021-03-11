General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy with the possibility of thundershower along with lightning in the hilly region of the country towards the afternoon today, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The Department said this is due to the effects of westerly wind. The weather will be fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places of the hilly region towards the afternoon.

The Kathmandu Valley has recorded minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius and maximum of 27.3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division. Likewise, Jumla witnessed lowest minimum 1.0 degree Celsius and Bhairahawa highest maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal