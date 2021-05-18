General

The impact of Westerly low pressure system and the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ emerged from the Arabian Sea is seen in the weather system in the country presently.

The powerful cyclone is making its headway towards the Gujarat coast via the north-northwest route. Though the country will not be seeing the direct impact of the storm, it has caused generally to fully cloudy conditions across the country today, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The cyclone is expected to bring light to moderate thundershowers at few places of the Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces. Similarly, light to moderate snowfall/rain has been forecast at some places of the highlands today.

On Wednesday, light to moderate thundershower has been predicted at a few places in the Karnali, Sudurpaschim, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces while light to moderate snowfall is likely at some parts in the mountain regions.

On Friday, most parts in Karnali, Sudurpaschim, Gandaki and Lumbini province are likely to witness light to moderate rains and a few places are likely to see significant rains and the possibility of heavy rains could not be ruled out at some places in the Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces due to the influence of Taktae.

Similarly, there are changes of light to moderate snowfall at many parts of the highlands and significant snowfalls at a few places of the Karnali and Sudurpashchim.

Source: National News Agency Nepal