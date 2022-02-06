General

The weather affected by the western low pressure system for the last few days is expected to improve from today.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the weather will be generally clear with partial cloud cover across the country today. In Province No. 1 and Bagmati Province, the weather will be partly to moderately cloudy and the rest of the country will be generally clear with partial cloud cover.

On Monday, the weather will be partly cloudy in Province No. 1, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini. The weather will be generally clear in other provinces. There is chances of light snowfall in mid and western hilly areas of the country.

According to the latest report of the Weather Forecast Division, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley today is 4.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 13.0 degrees Celsius. Likewise, the minimum temperature of Jumla is minus 3.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature of Dipayal of Doti is 19.3 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal