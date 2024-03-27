Weather to remain cloudy for three more days, rain in western region



Kathmandu: The Meteorological Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has predicted light rain along with lightning for the next three days in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

According to the Division, there is a possibility of general rainfall in the hilly areas of the far-western and mid-western regions from today.

Meteorologist Saroj Pudasaini said there is possibility of rain in the hilly regions of different provinces and snowfall in the high hill and mountainous areas.

“There is an influence of westerly wind and local wind in Nepal now and it is still partly cloudy in the hilly parts of the country including Koshi province,” he said, adding, “Although there was rain in the eastern part of the country earlier, there was no rain in the western region.”

According to the Division, light rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly region of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places of the Mad

hes province and the rest of the hilly regions in next 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal