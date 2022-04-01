General

The weather would remain cloudy for three more days due to impact of low-pressure system around Bihar of India and local winds.

According to Meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Manju Basi, the sky at most of the places of the country would remain generally cloudy while there is a possibility of light rainfall with lightning at some places.

Partly to generally cloudy weather has been predicted in hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces as well as light rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm at few places.

Basi shared, "There will be clear weather across the nation for three more days."

The sky in hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province would remain partly to generally cloudy during night and rest of the places would see fair weather."

There is a possibility of partly to generally cloudy weather at some places of Province 1, Madhes Province and Gandaki Province and fair weather in rest of the places in the country.

As per the latest details of the Meteorological Forecasting Division, today's minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was recorded at 17.5 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 27.2 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.0 degree Celsius and 37.0 degree Celsius while Dipayal recorded the highest temperature of 37.0 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal