Weather to remain partly cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki

Kathmandu: The weather will remain partly cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces today. It will be mainly clear in the remaining part of the country. This is due to the partial influence of westerly low pressure system, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Weather Forecasting Division has said. There is possibility of light snowfall in some places in the high hills and mountain areas of Koshi and Gandaki provinces. Later tonight, it will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki and clear in the remaining areas. Meanwhile, on Sunday there is possibility of light snowfall in some places of Gandaki, Karnali and high hilly and mountain areas of Sudurpaschim Province. Light snowfall may also take place on Monday in some area in the high hills and mountain areas of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces, adds the Division. Source: National News Agency Nepal