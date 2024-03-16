Weather to remain partly cloudy

Kathmandu: The weather will remain partly cloudy today in the hilly areas of the country, and will remain clear in other areas. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Weather Forecasting Division, there is a possibility of light snowfall in some places of high hills and mountain regions this afternoon and later tonight. Furthermore, on Sunday, there is a possibility of snowfall in some parts of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces. Snowfall is also likely in some places on Monday as well. There is currently mixed influence of westerly low pressure system and local winds, says the Division. Source: National News Agency RSS