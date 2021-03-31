General

The smog seen in various parts of the country since the last some days is not going away soon.

Meteorologist Samir Shrestha said the monsoon system should develop with either the occurrence of heavy rainfall or gusty wind for the haze to clear out. "There is no possibility of such a system developing in the coming two or three days," he said.

It is said forest fires taking place in most of the districts of the country and the prevailing drought for long without winds has led to the accumulation of smog in the atmosphere.

At present there is partial influence of the Westerly along with local wind in the country. According to meteorologists, rainfall has not occurred as these systems are not active.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region of the country with chances of light rain accompanied with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province no 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces in the afternoon today, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division in its weather update stated that Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature of 12.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.2 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 5.0 degrees Celsius and Nepalgunj the highest maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal