Relatives, leaders, cadres and well wishers have thronged the residence of newly elected President, Ram Chandra Paudel, at Boharatar. They are visiting to congratulate and extend best wishes to the President-elect Paudel.

Paudel reached his residence from the federal parliament building after being elected President. At his home, he was received by the Vedic Brahmins, reciting best prayers in Sanskrit. The relatives had also decorated home with flowers. They were also exchanging greetings each other.

The Paudel residence has now attracted a huge crowd. His house has the colourful light decoration. Most of those in crowd are seen taking photos and exchanging greetings. Many people are taking selfies.

It was shared that the exchange of best wishes will continue till late night at Paudel residence today.

In addition to relatives, leaders and cadres, there is huge crowd of district people. They have chanted slogan- Ram Chandra Paudel Hi Hi!

Earlier, the newly elected President Paudel was congratulated by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, LSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur, Chair of Janamat Party CK Raut, Chairperson of Nagarik Unmukti Party Ranjita Shrestha and others.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya conferred the certificate of election victory to President-elected Paudel amidst a function after the vote. The political leaders, lawmakers, high level officials, leaders and cadres, well wishers congratulated the President-elect Paudel, garlanded him and offered shawls in honour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal