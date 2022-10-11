General

Pemba Tamang from Gayatritole of Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolis-20 has been taking shelter at a school nearby after his house was inundated due to floods caused by incessant rainfall. There are some 25 to 30 such persons sharing a single room with Tamang.

They are intrigued by the fear if their houses are demolished by the inundation and if they get infected by dengue too. “We’re forced to sleep on cold surface, but can not due to mosquitoes. We’re deprived of sleep because we spend whole night by repelling mosquitoes throughout the night,” he shared the plight.

Another displaced one Shova Budha also shares similar agony. “There was at least a mosquito net at home, but I could not grab it because I had to save my life first. Now, mosquito is a big nuisance in shelter.”

Not only Tamang and Budha, there are a lot others on verge of dengue infection because they are displaced and staying in shelter.

Shova Budha’s house is waterlogged. She said she could not take together any material from house, while the arrangement of foods and beds is very poor here. “There is no rice, nor any vegetable for the flood displaced people to ensure two rounds of meal,” she explained the tragedy.

“It would be great if mosquito net and mosquito repellant liquid were provided. Otherwise, they would be infected with dengue soon,” the displaced sought assistance. Adding worry to the afflicted ones, the electricity supply is not regular either.

The school premises also have puddles attracting dengue-causing mosquitoes. They demand the local levels and higher governments to pay heed to their plight. Currently, there are 40 displaced households taking shelter at the school.

Most afflicted are evidently the senior citizens, children and pregnant women. Kaman Singh Dhami, who is also displaced from his settlement, said some children and senior people had caught cold and got fever due to poor condition in the shelter.

“Proper foods and warm atmosphere is needed for us to stay healthy,” said Dhan Bahadur Tamang.

The pregnant and lactating women are also deprived of nutrient foods at such stark situation.

Meanwhile, Chief of health section at Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolis, Ram Bahadur Chand, has informed that they would take stock of health condition of the displaced people and provide necessary health treatment.

He admitted that the flood displaced had complained of health problems in addition to dengue risk. A health team would be mobilized soon, Chand assured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal