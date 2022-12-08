General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that development and prosperity will be ensured after the completion of mega development projects like West Seti and Pancheswar.

Inaugurating the Sudurpaschim festival here today, Prime Minister Deuba expressed the belief that the construction of the West Seti project will be completed soon as the Indian company to build the hydropower project has received the permit. He said that the government has given priority to the construction of projects like West Seti, Chamelia, Rani Jamara Kularia, Mahakali Irrigation Project and Pancheswar.

Stating that economic prosperity could be achieved through the development of tourism and agriculture in the country, Deuba emphasized better coordination between the provincial and the local governments for ushering development. The government is serious about uplifting the industries impacted by the Corona Virus pandemic.

Chief of Sudurpaschim Province, Devraj Joshi, said that the festival will help the development of the province.

Likewise, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister Sher Bahadur Kunwar said that the government is working to strengthen and organize the industrial sector. The problem however is capital mobilization in the country, which is not as expected.

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatt, said that investors need the availability of land, assurance of investment and guarantee of safety in order to bring in investment in the province.

At the ceremony, President of Kailali Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pushparaj Kunwar submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister.

The festival, which started with the slogan of ‘Economic Prosperity for a Prosperous Sudurpaschim’, will run until December 17. About 400 business stalls have been set up in the festival organized with the objective of promoting agriculture, industry, tourism, art, culture and business sectors of Sudurpaschim Province. The Sudurpaschim Mahotsav has been organized every year since 2063 B.S. The festival however could not be held in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal