General

Some parts of the country including the Kathmandu Valley today experienced light rainfall due to the influence of the Westerly and the local winds.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the weather is cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and isolated rain is likely in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagamati and Gandaki provinces.

The Kathmandu Valley witnessed brief rainfall today, said Division's meteorologist Sameer Shrestha.

No impact of Cyclone Mocha

As the Division said, there will be no impact of Cyclone Mocha developing in the Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone Mocha is moving towards east and Nepal is not likely to see its impact.

It will have its major impacts on Bhutan, Bangladesh, Thailand and Myanmar, according to him. Now Mocha has taken pace and is moving towards the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal