General

The westerly wind is likely to cause rainfall and snowfall in some places of upper hilly and mountainous belt across the country today.

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a bulletin this morning and informed about the general weather change in the country with chances of light rainfall at one or two places of hilly region in Province-1.

There is no chance of heavy rain because the present weather system has less moisture-laden wind, the Department added.

The latest bulletin maintained Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature at 7.5 degrees Celsius and maximum at 21.5 degrees Celsius. Jumla recorded the lowest temperature at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal