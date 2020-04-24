General

The World Federation of Trade Unions coordination committee, Nepal has demanded security of Nepali immigrant workers across the globe amid coronavirus pandemic.

The committee demanded the government and diplomatic missions manage food, accommodation and health services to the immigrant workers across the globe since the pandemic is taking its toll, stated a release issued by the committee’s coordinator Premal Kumar Khanal,

“The International Immigration Law has ensured that citizens and migrant workers of the respective country have rights to live in a safe way. We appeal to the Government of Nepal and diplomatic missions in the respective country to become more responsible and make arrangements to provide food, accommodation and health services to the migrant workers,” reads the note. The International Labour Organisation could extend assistance in this regard, the release stated, adding the diplomatic missions abroad should disseminate right information about the situation of immigrant workers in foreign countries. —

Source: National News Agency