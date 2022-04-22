Health & Safety

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari today morning.

During the meeting held at the Office of the President- Shital Niwas- President Bhandari extended thankfulness to the visiting WHO Director General for evenly distributing vaccines against COVID-19 to all countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization's leader and his delegation arrived Nepal on Thursday on a three-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada.

According to President Bhandari's press advisor Tika Dhakal, WHO Director General Dr Tedros briefed Bhandari about contribution in health sector and commended Nepal's success in vaccinating as many as people against COVID-19.

Expressing his interest in the health policy of Nepal, the visiting top leader of the United Nations' Health Agency appraised the President about WHO's assistance to Nepal, informed Dhakal.

The WHO high official has already held meetings with the National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, Health Minister Khatiwada and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka on Thursday.

His delegation includes Dr Poonam Khetrapal, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, and other high-ranking officials of the WHO.

Source: National News Agency Nepal