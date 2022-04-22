Health & Safety

Visiting Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday inspected the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) at Teku, Kathmandu.

He examined the Laboratory where there is PCR machine, and gene sequencing is carried out, according to Information Officer at the Laboratory, Rajesh Gupta. The lab was established with the assistance of the WHO, which has relieved Nepal of its compulsion to send samples to foreign countries for a gene sequencing test for COVID-19.

Similarly, Dr Tedros observed the vaccination campaign launched against typhoid at Patan Secondary School in Lalitpur. He is scheduled to return home tomorrow (Saturday).

Source: National News Agency Nepal