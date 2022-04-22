Health & Safety

Visiting Director General of World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has appreciated Nepal government's national campaign against COVID-19, saying that it was effective management.

He praised Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for such effective works that most of the eligible people were vaccinated against coronavirus with smooth management.

During the courtesy call he paid on PM Deuba today, visiting Director General Dr Tedros viewed Nepal government's strategy on control and prevention of COVID-19 was effective, according to PM's press coordinator, Govinda Pariyar.

On the occasion, Dr Tedros also extended thanks to Nepal government for launching the vaccination against typhoid among children- the first in South Asia. Another compliment made by him was Nepal's progress on various health indicators, including child and maternal mortality over a short span of time.

In response, PM Deuba informed that government had introduced various programmes to make health service more effective. He also extended gratitude to the WHO for its assistance to Nepal in control of coronavirus and others.

PM Deuba expressed the view that Nepal government was ready for the multilateral cooperation in the health sectors including capacity building of health workers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal