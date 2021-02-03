Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has wondered why 'Nepal banda' was organized; what Nepali people had done wrong.

Addressing a national gathering of Nepal Landless Squatter's Organization on Wednesday, Chairman of NCP and PM Oli asked the banda (general shutdown) organizers, "Why are you organizing banda and afflicting people?" People want election not banda, he added.

Banda hampers regular movement for all people, he said, arguing that those who were toppling the communist government were claiming themselves as revolutionary communist. With right decision and pace, the national ambition of 'prosperous Nepal-happy Nepali' would be realized.

According to him, the party he was leading would get victory again.

PM Oli further said, "Country's problems won't be solved unless the problems of squatters were solved. People's aspirations are not fulfilled if the squatter's demands are left unheard. Government is firm on fulfilling its dream. It solves landless squatters' problems."

Similarly, he reminded that party was not run as a party. So, restoration of clean image of party was essential- a section in the party lost mainstream on its own.

