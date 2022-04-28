General

The wide-body A-330 aircraft has successfully completed the 'operational performance test flight' today at Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport that serves as the country's second international airport.

The national flag carrier wide-body aircraft that had taken off from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) at 5.12 pm carrying 260 passengers including crew members had landed in Bhairahawa of Lubmini at 5.55 pm.

Also onboard in the aircraft were Minister for Tourism Prem Bahadur Ale, Tourism Secretary Maheswor Neupane, CAAN Director-General Pradeep Adhikari, CAAN employees, tourism entrepreneurs and media persons.

The successful landing of the aircraft was welcomed with water fountain at the Gautam Buddha international Airport.

Making remarks after the successful landing of the aircraft, Tourism Secretary Neupane said it was a big achievement for the international airport to come into operation. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal