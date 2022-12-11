General

A wild elephant razed five houses at Kanchanrup Municipality-12 in the district yesterday.

The damage caused by the wild mammoth coming from the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve in the vicinity was estimated to amount over Rs 400,000.

According to ward member Jainudin Miya, five houses of three families were destroyed by the tusker that entered Dhanuk Tole. Houses belonging to Dalulal Mandal, Sanju Mandal and Kaili Ram were flattened.

The pachyderm has also eaten up crops stored in the houses, added Miya. It comes from the Reserve and enters Bastipur, Shrawanpur, Sitapur, Charkhiya among others lately and gobbles up the crops and vegetables planted by the farmers.

Locals in these places have begun keeping vigil all over the night due to the fear of wild elephants. They have expressed their resentment against local administration for not taking up measures to minimize wild elephant terror.

Source: National News Agency Nepal