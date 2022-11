General

A wild elephant was found dead at Kachanakawal in Jhapa district. The adult male elephant was recovered from a banana farm at Kachanakawal Rural Municipality-1, around two kilometres from the Charkoshe Jalthal forest, with its tusks removed, said the ward chair Mahabir Limbu Ranjit.

He added that the elephant sustained no injuries over its body parts. A team from the division forest office reached the site shortly and buried the dead elephant.

Source: National News Agency Nepal