General

The wildfire that erupted and spread in the forest of area surrounding Pathivara Temple in Taplejung district four days ago has not brought under control yet.

According to Pathivara Area Development Committee's Executive Director Manakmani Kafle, the fire erupted some three kilometres away from the human settlement beneath the hill where the shrine of Goddess Pathivara is situated.

The fire is spreading towards the Temple area, said Kafle. He informed that the staffers at the Pathivara Area Development Committee, hotel entrepreneurs in the area and security personnel attempted to take the fire under their control on Friday noon.

But the forest fire reignited again and started spreading from Friday evening, according to the Committee.

Efforts are underway to douse the forest fire that has already engulfed plants spanning nearly one kilometres from where the fire erupted, added Dilli Acharya, one of the priests at the Temple.

Source: National News Agency Nepal