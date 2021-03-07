General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that they will abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict on Nepal Communist Party's authenticity.

Talking to the media persons emerging from the Parliament in New Baneshwar today, PM Oli said that he will implement the court’s verdict regarding the dispute on the name of Nepal Communist Parry (NCP).

The Supreme Court's verdict issued today has put the then CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre in status quo.

A division bench of Justices Bam Kumar Shrestha and Kumar Regmi gave such verdict hearing the writ petition filed Rishi Kattel claiming the official status of NCP.

Source: National News Agency Nepal