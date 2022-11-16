General

Candidate of Left-Democratic Alliance for the House of Representatives (HoR) in Sunsari constituency no. 4 and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has promised to fulfill all the commitments made to the people during the election campaigns.

Addressing an election assembly at Barahchhetra Municipality in Sunsari district on Tuesday, Minister Karki said he promises only what he can deliver adding that he has nothing to do with tall promises since he believes in the politics of honesty and integrity.

On the occasion, he asked the voters to vote for the candidates who are capable of fulfilling their commitments instead of those making false promises.

Minister Karki appealed to the voters to make the candidates of Left-Democratic Alliance winner to ensure sustainable development and prosperity of Sunsari district along with bring about transformation on education, agriculture, physical infrastructures and road network.

Source: National News Agency Nepal